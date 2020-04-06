(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach's 4H program is trying to make the best of these uncertain times by putting an emphasis on virtual learning.
"We have a set of 4H at-home learning resources," said Jane Hayes-Johnk, a Youth Program Specialist. "They are youth-led learning resources that are available for 4Hers and non-4H families for learning at home. We are trying to add to that collection weekly."
The learning resources website features weekly challenges.
"Those will be focused on a subject matter every week," Johnk said. "This week it happens to be plant and animal sciences."
Each day has a set focus within its respective theme.
"Monday we always will focus on visual arts, Tuesday will be a focus on clover kids, Wednesday is a healthy living component," Johnk said. "Thursday we do something related to science or technology, Friday we do civic engagement, where we are encouraging youth to use their hands,"
Johnk also says 4Hers are encouraged to continue their 4H projects. Anyone wishing to obtain the learning resources can do so by visiting the extension's website.