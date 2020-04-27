(KMAland) -- Many 4H programs throughout out the state are doing their part to help combat the effects of COVID-19 by helping create face masks.
Hallie Robinette, the East Pottawattamie County Youth Coordinator, says the effort has been going well.
"Our goal was to create 10,000 masks, but we exceeded our goal in just nine days," Robinette said.
However, Robinette says they aren't content with just stopping at their goal.
"We are still encouraging that masks can be made and donated," Robinette said. "We've also extended the project to include surgical caps and face mask connectors."
Robinette add that 4H leaders and alumni have also been helping in the project. Community involvement is important, too.
Anyone looking for a place to donates masks to can contact their local extension office.