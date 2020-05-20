(KMAland) -- Five southwest Iowa Hy-Vee stores will be giving away free bags of carrots Thursday.
The company is partnering with Grimmway Farms to give away more than 37,000 total free carrots during a contactless, drive-thru event between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday. Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store Director Devon Hartman says the event will take place at five area stores.
"We are receiving a donation of whole carrots from Grimmway Farms -- our carrot supplier -- to distribute throughout the stores in southwest Iowa," said Hartman. "You'll be able to pick those up at Shenandoah, Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford and Creston."
Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, residents will be able to drive up and receive their carrots through a contactless delivery.
"It'll be a contactless drive-thru," said Hartman. "You can pull up to a specified location at each store and you can pick up 10 pounds of carrots, that's 60 carrots per vehicle. All of our employees will be wearing our masks and gloves and make it contactless. You can just drive up, pick your free carrots and drive along. It's really pretty exciting."
Each participating store will have a designated area for pickup to keep traffic flowing during the event.
"At Red Oak, if you pull into the north area of the parking lot, they will load them up there for you," said Hartman. "Here in Shenandoah, we have that spot along the north end where our garden center shack is. If you pull up there, we'll get you taken care of right in that spot. For Clarinda, pull into the north end of the lot off East Glenn Miller Drive and they will load them up right there for you. In Bedford, pull into the north entrance and then turn south in front of the store and get them loaded into your car. In Creston, if you pull into the southwest portion of the lot off of Sheldon Street, they'll get them loaded up right there for you."
Hartman says the event is similar to other giveaways done during the COVID-19 pandemic by Hy-Vee stores in metro areas.
"Hy-Vee has done this in some of the bigger metro locations where they've received some produce donations from some of our suppliers to be able to distribute free to the community," said Hartman. "When they approached us saying they have a supplier for you to do a free distribution of produce, we were all really excited about it. There's a lot of people now who have been affected by COVID and everything like that, so to be able to swing through and get some free carrots should be a pretty cool deal."
For more information on the event, contact your local Hy-Vee store.