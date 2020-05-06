(Glenwood) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mills County has grown again.
In a press release Wednesday afternoon, Mills County Public Health reported an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 is the county's sixth confirmed case. The individual contracted the virus through community spread. Mills County Public Health is currently conducting contact investigations to identify and follow-up with anyone who has had close contact with the ill individual.
Of the county's six confirmed coronavirus cases, three have recovered. A total of 122 people in the county have been tested.