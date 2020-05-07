(Glenwood) -- Mills County Public Health has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The case marks the seventh total positive case in the county. The individual is between 41 and 60 years old and officials say the virus was contracted through close contact with another positive case. The Mills County Public Health Department is currently conducting contact investigations to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with the infected individual. Those who had close contact will be notified and asked to self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine for 14 days.
Of the seven cases in the county, three have recovered and four remain active. Authorities remind residents to stay home as much as possible, stay away from groups, maintain a six-foot distance from others and practice frequent handwashing.