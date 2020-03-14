(Jefferson City) -- Aug. 26 will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Last month, a key player in the voting-rights movement also marked a milestone.
On Feb. 14, 1920, advocates and organizations behind the women's suffrage movement created the League of Women Voters. Nancy Miller, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, said the fight to secure equal rights for women actually started seven decades earlier, as women grew tired of feeling like second-class citizens.
"They were looking at what was happening around them and realizing that the laws that would help women and children weren't being passed, and the women really weren't being taken into consideration at all," she said. "So, they got together and talked more and more about what they could do to have suffrage happen for women."
The League's initial goal was to educate women about their new right to vote. Since then, Miller said, the group has continued to defend democracy as it educates and empowers voters, no matter what their gender or political affiliation.
Miller said the League focuses on nonpartisan efforts to improve democracy and the electoral process. Other crucial issues -- from the gender wage gap to the Equal Rights Amendment, which would ensure legal gender equality -- also are crucial, she said.
"Because women are not mentioned in our Constitution, in many instances when women go to court for equal pay, equal rights for property, that kind of thing, they are still stymied by judgments which say women have no standing before the court," she said. "It's very frustrating."
To celebrate the centennial, more than 300 Leagues in all 50 states are holding activities with the theme "Women Power the Vote." In St. Louis, Miller said, they gave out special Valentines.
"We're all doing something for those that we've felt have really helped us out and that we appreciate," she said. "In St. Louis here we're delivering cookies to everybody who works for the elections, and for mayors and so forth, that have been especially helpful. "
Miller said she believes it's critical to recognize that the right to vote is sacred and important, and to encourage people to cast an informed ballot in every election. The League's "Vote 411" guide has information about candidates, important election dates and polling-place information.