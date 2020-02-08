(KMAland) -- Tax season brings an especially important reminder to the farm: preparing for the future through estate planning.
As farmers prepare taxes, it’s a good time to start a conversation about the future, according to AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl.
“Tax season is a good time, because you’re already compiling assets, making important business decisions, and preparing for the year on the farm. 57 percent of U.S. adults don’t have estate planning documents such as a will or living trust. Be sure you’re not one of them, because good estate planning can help transfer both the land and the business from generation to generation.”
Voskuhl says estate planning involves a team approach and communication with all parties is key because of the important decisions you will be making.
“Estate planning involves some of the most important family, business, financial, legal, and tax decisions you will ever make. But, it helps in ownership transfers, it reduces estate taxes and helps secure a financial future. Set goals, determine your assets, and what you and your family want from the farm in the future. And, determine what your retirement will look like.”
Voskuhl says the first step to estate planning is seeking expert advice.
“Most importantly, talk to an expert. Now is a good time to do so when your visiting with your tax accountant. They’ll know attorneys and financial planners that can help. Remember to stay organized, and a good estate plan only works if it’s maintained.”
Meanwhile, February through Tax Day, the AARP Foundation is providing free in-person tax assistance though its Tax-Aide program. Learn more at www.aarpfoundation.org.