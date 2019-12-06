(Sidney) -- Sidney residents still have time to cast absentee ballots to fill a city council position.
Three candidates are running to fill the last remaining vacancy on the Sidney City Council in a special election December 17th--Kenneth Brown, Laura Crawford, and Rosemary A. Gordon. Today (Friday) was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. But, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News you can still vote absentee in her office through the day before the election.
"We have had a very low turnout so far," said Owen. "So, we want to encourage everyone to get out and vote--either on Election Day, or just remind them that absentee voting is now going on in our office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. That will be going clear through Monday the 16th, and we will open until 5 that day."
Polls are open December 17th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Faith Church in Sidney.