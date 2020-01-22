(Skidmore) – Slick road conditions caused a one-vehicle injury accident in Nodaway County early Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Route 113 2 miles north of Skidmore at around 5:45 a.m. Authorities say a 1998 Honda CR-V driven by 28-year-old Ricky L. Goodman was northbound when it lost control on the snow-covered roadway and exited the right side. The vehicle returned to the roadway after Goodman overcorrected, then overturned and came to rest on its wheels on the east side of the roadway.
Goodman was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the patrol on the scene.