(Prescott) — An Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash while responding to an emergency call.
The Iowa State Patrol says 52-year-old Michael Laughlin was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer northbound on Quincy Street south of 180th Street around noon Sunday. The patrol says Deputy Laughlin was responded to an emergency call and attempted to pass a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by 57-year-old Robert Russell of Prescott. Russell attempted to turn left as Laughlin attempted to pass, causing a collision.
Russell was uninjured, while Laughlin was taken by ambulance to CHI Health Mercy Corning with undisclosed injuries. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.