Adams County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Adams County for the November 5th General elections.  Unofficial winners are in bold. 

*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.

Carbon Mayor

Larry E Johnson - 8

Write-In - 0

Carbon City Council At-Large (Vote for 5)

Harold Wayne Mitchell - 7

Donna Rochau - 7

Helen Hickman - 7

Vicki Haley - 7

Michael Kempton - 7

Write-In - 0

Corning Mayor

Janice Mercer Leonard - 167

Write-In - 7

Corning City Council Ward I (Elect 1)

Gary Badgett - 55

Write-In - 0

Corning City Council At-Large (Elect 1)

Bert Peckham - 146

Write-In - 14

Corning City Council Ward 3 (Elect 1)

Adam Goodvin - 72

Write-In - 2

Nodaway Mayor 

Patricia A. Shipley 12

Write-In - 0

Nodaway City Council At-Large (Elect 5)

Gene Dixon - 12

Brenda Dunn - 12

Rebecca Poen - 12

Gary Poen - 11

Christine Dunn - 11

Write-In - 2

Prescott Mayor

Write-In - 44

Theresa West - 27

Prescott City Council At-Large (Elect 2)

Kimberly Reed - 65

Write-In - 48

Julie Krauth - 23

Prescott City Council At-Large (Elect 1)

Write-In - 52

Southwestern Community College Director District 2

Fred Shearer - 291

Write-In - 1

Southwestern Community College Director District 1

Jane Ernst - 68

Write-In 4