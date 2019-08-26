(Corning) -- Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adams County early Monday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Waymond Lee Foster Sr. of Creston, and 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Foster were arrested for possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no contact order. Ashley Foster was additionally charged with three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. The arrests took place after sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 34 and Fig Avenue for having a headlight out. Upon making contact with the driver, a small baggie of marijuana was observed in plain view.
More than 18 ounces or 504 grams of marijuana, and THC products recently purchased in Colorado were found in a search of the vehicle. Both suspects are being held in the Adams County Jail.