(Clarinda) -- Page County Health officials have released additional information on the county's first COVID-19 case.
Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says the individual is a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60. The individual recently returned home from a cruise. Page County Public Health completed an investigation into the case Wednesday and have advised those who had close contact with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.
Iowa law states that any information regarding disease investigations which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a disease is confidential. Page County Public Health says it will not release specific towns or cities of residents with confirmed test results.
