(Bedford) -- Three people face drug charges in Taylor County as part of a continuing narcotics investigation.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Jack Snyder of Bedford, 49-year-old Pamela Grace of Diagonal and 55-year-old Richard Grace of Diagonal all face multiple drug charges. The charges stem from traffic stops conducted in May and July.
All three individuals are charged with multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Snyder faces an additional charge of driving while revoked, while Pamela Grace is also charged with possession of marijuana.
The three suspects all appeared before a magistrate judge.