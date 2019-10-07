(Shenandoah) -- Individuals and organizations are needed to help make the holidays brighter for some Shenandoah families.
The Shenandoah Adopt-a-Family program is looking for groups or families to adopt a family that is in need of help with gifts for the holiday season. Lesley Brooks is on the citizen committee that helps to run the program. She says the program got its start in 1992 by Pat Perkins, who was teaching a community awareness class at Nishna Productions.
"The idea was born when the class decided they wanted to do something for families in Shenandoah," said Brooks. "The first year, 13 families were adopted and given a little extra help by organizations, businesses, families and other individuals. Nishna Productions continued the tradition until 2005 when the Beta Sigma Pi Sorority took over the project. In 2009, the program became a community project with the help of numerous community members."
Candice Staudenmaier is another member of committee. She says those wishing to help out need to sign up by October 18th.
"When you commit to adopting a family, we're going to place your name on a contributor list, and you'll choose your family size," said Staudenmaier. "A small family would be 1-2 kids, medium is 3-4, large is 5-6 and sometimes we have an extra-large family of seven or more. In mid-November, we will match those adopters with families. You will get detailed instructions, a shopping list and information on the children's ages and clothing sizes, plus any special requests. The adopters will then shop for those items."
Staudenmaier says you will then wrap your gifts and bring them to a drop-off location in early December.
"You will be given a family number rather than a name to protect their privacy," said Staudenmaier. "You will put on each tag for example family #2, boy, age 7, that way we can make sure they get to the right family and right child. We'll then give you information on where to drop them off. We use the Delmonico Room and we are planning on drop-off being December 9th this year -- you'll get times once you have your family. Volunteers from the committee will be at the Delmonico Room that day to make sure all the gifts are picked up by the proper family."
To sign up to be an adopter, email aaf.shenandoah@gmail.com, or call Chelsie Greene at (712) 215-0105 or Taylor Goetz at (712) 246-9532. Donations are also accepted for the program and can be sent to PO Box 307, Shenandoah, IA, 51601.