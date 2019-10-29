(Avoca) -- Voters in the AHSTW School District will decide whether to extend an important funding mechanism for another decade.
A referendum for a 10-year physical plant and equipment is on the ballot for Super Vote I next Tuesday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones says the referendum calls for renewing the existing PPEL that's set to expire in two years.
"We currently have a voter-approved PPEL that's set to expire in June of 2021," said Jones. "What we're to do is vote on it on Tuesday night, and look for the opportunity to implement a new levy beginning on July 1st of 2021. That levy will be for $1 per thousand dollars of taxable valuation. It's not a new tax, and it won't be a tax that goes on top of tax that we currently have. It will purely pick up at the conclusion of our current levy."
Jones says the levy provides important revenues for buildings and ground upkeep.
"School districts who implement the levy are able to lease or purchase buildings they can repair, remodel, do reconstruction," he said, "just overall improvements to the school buildings. We can really look at energy conservation projects. You can rent different facilities. You could also look at technology purchases. all of those things provide relief to your general fund."
Among other things, Jones says the district plans to use the PPEL funds to address general maintenance items.
"When our elementary building was built," said Jones, "we elected to use geothermal. Within that geothermal range, there are different components of that that will need to be replaced at some point in time. For example, you might have a portion of that that will need to be replaced at some point in time. For example, you might have a portion of that that is going to cost maybe $5,000 to $7,000 to replace. Those things can add up over time. What we're working for is just replacing those, and getting ahead of the curve."
Jones says the future projects would follow work recently completed.
"We've done some cement projects here recently," he said, "that just improved the entrance to our buildings. We've also looked at ADA compliance of high school bathrooms--that was completed last year. So, there's just some ongoing projects, and building envelope things--some tuckpointing--just ensuring that we keep our facilities up over time."
The levy needs a simple majority in order to pass. You can hear the full interview with Darin Jones on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.