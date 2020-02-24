(Red Oak) -- After months of searching, Montgomery County finally has a new county engineer.
Following a closed-session interview with the county's board of supervisors Monday morning, Karen L. Albert accepted the position. Currently living in Washington, Missouri, Albert has worked with a civil engineering company in Union, Missouri for the past 12 years, managing geotechnical and environmental aspects of various projects in the public and private sector from conception to completion. Those projects include bridges, pavement evaluations, slope failures, multistory office buildings, and industrial and commercial buildings. Prior to her present position, she worked for geotechnical engineering companies, managing various projects and underground storage tank sites in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. Montgomery County Supervisors' Vice Chair Mark Peterson tells KMA News Albert's experience was a plus.
"She (Albert) has a wealth of engineering background," said Peterson. "And, quite honestly, she's interested to be in the southwest Iowa area."
County officials have been searching for a new engineer since Brad Skinner resigned last April. Several prospective candidates were interviewed in recent months, but to no avail. Peterson says finding the right candidate for the job wasn't easy.
"It's not an easy process," said Peterson. "There are not a lot of extra, shall we say, engineers out there. I think in Iowa, if I remember correctly, there's seven pairs of counties already sharing engineers because it's tough to come up with candidates that want to fill that position. But, fortunately, we have one selected now."
Without a full time engineer, the supervisors approved joint agreements with Cass and Pottawattamie counties for interim support. Former Cass County Engineer Charles Becktold has served as interim engineer and consultant the past several weeks.
Albert holds bachelor's and master's degrees in geotechnical engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and has professional engineering licensure in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. She has three children and 11 grandchildren. Albert's tenure is expected to begin April 13th. The supervisors are expected to formally approve her hiring at its regular meeting next Tuesday morning.