(Undated) -- There was no social distancing for severe weather in KMAland Thursday afternoon and evening.
The first day of spring brought the first round of severe storms to the region. The barrage of activity actually kicked off in Page County. County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News the county actually had several warnings.
"The first was for northwestern Page County," said Grebert. "That was north and west of Essex. The second one was for central and eastern Page County. It started down around Northboro, then went straight through Coin, Yorktown, Northboro, then out of the county. We did have a lot of rain and hail that was reported. I think quarter-sized hail was about the biggest that was actually reported by the sheriff--he saw some of that."
Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Page County early Thursday evening after a storm cell entered from northwest Missouri. No storm damage was reported. Page County residents subscribed to Alert Iowa had ample warning of the storms. In fact, Grebert, himself received 13 alerts regarding the county's first severe thunderstorm warning. Since only one warning is necessary, he plans to contact state officials regarding issues with multiple alerts.
"Those alerts are automatically sent from Alert Iowa," said Grebert. "That's not something that our agency--emergency management or dispatch themselves--puts out. I need to find out why they're putting out so many alerts for one storm going through."
Montgomery County was another epicenter of severe storms, with several warnings issued for the county. Montgomery County Emergency Management Brian Hamman says rain and hail were the main highlights.
"We had a lot of reports of hail," said Hamman. "Hail upwards of two inches, maybe three inches around the Red Oak in the last batch of storms. But, for the most part, it sounds like we've been lucky. We haven't had any major reports of damage, other than some small tree branches, and things like that."
Amidst the coronavirus concerns, Hamman says Thursday's storms were a reminder that it's also severe weather season. And, he says that means seeking shelter, even if you have to get closer than six feet to another person.
"Obviously, the COVID-19 is a concern," he said. "We are stressing that social distancing. But, when it comes to severe weather, life safety takes precedence, and if there is severe weather, you definitely need to be taking shelter."
The only tornado warning of the afternoon was issued for Cass and Otoe counties in southeast Nebraska--but no funnel clouds or touchdowns were reported. Severe storm activity was also reported in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties. The weather front that ushered in severe storms left cooler temperatures in its wake. After high temperatures reached the lower 70s Thursday afternoon, the mercury is only expected to rise into the lower 30s on Friday. A collection of severe weather photos sent in by listeners is available here: