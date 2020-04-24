(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials didn't have to look very far to find a new high school principal.
Shenandoah's School Board holds a special electronic meeting Monday afternoon at 5. During that meeting, the board is expected to approved the contract of Gayle Allensworth as Shenandoah High School's new principal. Allensworth comes from the Red Oak School District, where she currently serves as elementary principal. Allensworth succeeds Jason Shaffer, who steps down at the end of the school year to become the next superintendent in the Bedford and Mount Ayr School Districts.
Also on the agenda: the approval of Jordan Newberg's contract as K-8 assistant principal. Newberg is currently 2nd grade instructor and girls soccer coach in the Atlantic School District.
Board members recently approved a reshuffling of the district's remaining administration team. Aaron Burdorf was reassigned as K-8 principal, succeeding Monte Munsinger. Jon Weinrich takes Burdorf's current position as high school assistant principal/activities director. He will continue to serve as transportation director. In addition, Tiffany Spiegel was reassigned as director of special programs and curriculum.