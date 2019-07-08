(Shenandoah) -- Another round of discussion on proposed changes to Shenandoah's peddler's regulations is expected Tuesday night.
At its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on an alternative proposal to change the city's peddler's ordinance. Councilwoman Rita Gibson proposed the alternative after the council rejected the second reading of the first proposal. Among other things, the first version reduced the annual fee from the current rate of $900 down to $50. Council members rejected the proposal by a one-vote margin after Mayor Dick Hunt indicated some business owners felt the $50 fee was too low. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the second proposal sets the yearly fee at a slightly higher level.
"The original one was defeated 3-to-2," said Lyman. "The council then motioned to set the rates at $10 for one day, $15 for one week, $20 for one month, $60 for up to six months, then $120 for the year."
In other business, the council will discuss a proposed amendment to the city's tree service ordinance, requiring licensure for all tree service companies operating in the community. Lyman says the amendment clarifies some of the ordinance's language.
"In practice, we require all tree services that operate within the city of Shenandoah to be licensed," he said. "Really, that requires them to show that they have liability insurance, so that if they damaged somebody's home, or property, or the roads, we can hold them liable for that. The specific wording for the ordinance is a little vague, in that it doesn't specifically list public property, but in practice, that's how we used it. So, we're just refining that language slightly. So, it's making the language match the practice."
Other agenda items include a property transfer, a street closure, and a new vehicle for the city's water department.