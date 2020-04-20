Updated Story: Monday, April 20, 2020 11:54 a.m.
(Tekamah) -- Nebraska authorities say two young boys who were taken from eastern Nebraska have been recovered safely in Kansas.
The Nebraska State Patrol says an Amber Alert that was issued Monday morning has been cancelled after authorities found 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza. The alert was issued and authorities believed the boys were with 30-year-old Tanner Leichleiter.
The Nebraska State Patrol says more details will be released regarding the incident at a later time.
Original Story: Monday, April 20, 2020 8:36 a.m.
(Tekamah) -- Authorities in eastern Nebraska have issued an Amber Alert for two boys believed to be in danger.
The Tekamah Police Department says it is looking for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garze. The boys are believed to be with 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter -- a white male, 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
The three may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska License Plate 31F325. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Tekamah Police Department at (402) 374-1500.