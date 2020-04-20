(Tekamah) -- Authorities in eastern Nebraska have issued an Amber Alert for two boys believed to be in danger.
The Tekamah Police Department says it is looking for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garze. The boys are believed to be with 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter -- a white male, 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
The three may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska License Plate 31F325. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Tekamah Police Department at (402) 374-1500.