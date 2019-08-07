(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department has two new officers on its force.
At Monday night's Red Oak City Council Meeting, Reece Anderson and Luke Mellott took the Oath of Office to become full-time police officers with the Red Oak Department. Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News that Anderson and Mellott are southwest Iowa natives.
"Both are local," Rhamy said. "One is from the Stanton area and other from the Red Oak area. They are born and raised here."
Rhamy says both Anderson and Mellott are familiar with the department as the two have worked in a reserve role over the last year.
"The two new recruits we've hired on won't attend the academy until January," Rhamy said. "The current academy classes for this fall are full. They have been reserve officers with us for the last year and a half. We had two officers leave us to pursue different careers with other agencies."
Rhamy expects Anderson and Mellott to fit right in with the full-time staff.
"It's always nice having reserve officers that know our department and know how we work," Rhamy said. "When we hire them from the reserve unit, we essentially put them right on the street and put them right to work with very little continued training from our other officers. They've already gone through it for the last year and a half."
According to the police department's Facebook page, the department has 10 full-time officers and eight certified reserve police officers.