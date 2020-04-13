(Grant City) -- Missouri lawmakers are among those dealing with an unprecedented situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session suspended last month. Lawmakers then returned briefly last week to approve a supplemental appropriations bill to address immediate needs related to COVID-19. State Representative Allen Andrews discussed the action taken on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"The state added $500 million just to address the COVID concerns," said Andrews. "Then, we pulled down over $5.6 billion from the federal CARES Act, for a total of just over $6 billion from that supplemental budget, alone. But, we did not take any funds away from any budget lines."
Andrews says the bill included items designed to mitigate the coronvavirus' impact on the state.
"Acquiring more PPE, which is personal protective equipment, that health care workers are in such dire need for," he said. "Providing more funding for K-12 and higher ed. We're moving approximately $1.8 billion into that line for the additional expenses that were incurred. Nursing homes, we're putting forth about $90 million for COVID expenses to help cover them, $24 million for home-delivered meals, and just other services that have been affected by the virus."
Andrews says protections were taken at the Capitol to allow for the vote to take place while maintaining social distancing standards.
"There was a medical staff right at the entrance before we go into the tunnel that connects the house garage to the Capital," said Andrews. "They were there taking our temperature, and asking a few questions and things. Then, we proceeded on. They gave us masks that we had to wear while we were in the Capital.
"We had to go right to our office, and we listened to, individually, the floor debate. We could not have anymore than 10 on the floor at that time. I think there was only three or four people that were on the floor at the time working through the budget. We had to listen to them through the monitor in our individual offices. Then, whenever it came time to vote on the budget, we were called down one by one to vote. So, it was just unprecedented," he added.
The Grant City Republican says it's anybody's guess as to when the legislative session will resume. He says the state's constitution requires lawmakers to approve a budget for next fiscal year before the current fiscal year is out. Andrews says it's possible the governor may call legislators back in for a special session in June. You can hear the full interview with Allen Andrews on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.