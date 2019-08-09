(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah second through eighth graders have had a fun and educational week at STEM camp.
The STEM camp was ongoing from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day inside the high school. High school business teacher and robotics instructor Julie Mount tells KMA News the camp helps introduce younger students to all of the possibilities of STEM education, which is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
"They have self contained working computers," Mount said. "They have worked with programmable robots. They've done some coding, hands on coding right on the computer. We've been building with Legos, which they love. They have made closed circuits and figured out how circuits work. We've had teachers come in to do science experiments. It's been a fun week."
Mount says the STEM camp also serves as a fundraising tool for the school's robotics program, which has showcased lots of success over the last several years.
"Unfortunately, the robotics program is very expensive," Mount said. "It's very expensive to maintain and to enter contests. If anybody is wanting to sponsor and help us out, they can certainly contact the school and we would really appreciate that. We also look for mentors who might know a lot about computer science and a lot about the robotics side."
During KMA's visit to the camp, fifth grader Jaylee Shaffer was working with classmate Nadia Mount on building a computer using a Piper Computer Kit.
"We had to build a computer with nuts and screws," Shaffer said.
Nadia then described how they had to assemble the mechanical parts of the computer, which allowed them to actually activate the system and use the computer for a Minecraft game.
"We had to have the battery, motherboard, and speaker and all of these cords that connect to the screen," Nadia said. "There are videos that show you how to put all of the buttons in with all of the cords that connect to the motherboard."
Overall, instructor Mount believes the STEM camp provides students the opportunity to learn and have fun at the same time.
"I think a lot of people don't realize how big this world of STEM is," Mount said. "You're integrating not just sitting in a math classroom learning math, which is really important, but if you combine it with science and technology--what can you do? Or, with engineering, what is it building in the world today?"
A short video of students learning to work with robotics can be found below.