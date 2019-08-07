(Sterling) -- A longtime agriculture-themed event takes place this weekend in southeast Nebraska.
Deer Creek Sodbusters, Inc. -- a non-profit corporation in Sterling dedicated to the preservation of America's agricultural heritage -- will hold the 37th annual Antique Machinery Show and Plowing Bee this Sunday at the Deer Creek Show Grounds, located four and a half miles south of Sterling. Organizer Robert Wolff tells KMA News people have a lot to look forward to with this year's activities.
"The show starts at 8 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony," Wolff said. "Then we have the outdoor church service. We'll also have music by the Get Together Band out of Bennett. We'll of course have tractors on display, antique cars, antique trucks, and we'll do a lot of demonstrations."
Wolff says the event dates back to 1983 when he and his brother John held a plowing bee.
"It all started off as just a get together with neighborhood tractor collectors and enthusiasts just to have some fun plowing a wheat field," Wolff said. "Over the years it has grown, and before we knew it, it was getting to be too big of an event for just the Wolff brothers. That's when Deer Creek Sodbusters was organized."
Wolff adds the goal of the event is to help preserve family values from past generations.
"We think it's important that the history of agriculture, the family farm, and the values of living the farm life are important and worth preserving for future generations."
In addition to the machinery show and plowing bee activities, Wolff says Sunday's event will feature a special guest speaker. Lifelong Nebraskan Charlotte Endorf will present "No Time on My Hands: the Story of Grace Snyder" at 11:30 a.m.
"She will present on a Nebraskan that lived to be 100, what her dreams were, and how they were fulfilled living in Nebraska," Wolff said. "We think that's going to be pretty interesting."
Admission is $7 per person, with children 12 and under free. All proceeds will go towards the cost of putting on the show and making further improvements to the show grounds for future years. More information is available at deercreeksodbusters.org.