(Clarinda) -- While statewide results from Monday's Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses were still delayed Tuesday, individual totals from KMAland counties were trickling in.
Unofficial results from Monday night's caucuses in Page County show Pete Buttigieg receiving the most delegates with 23, while Bernie Sanders finished a close second with 21. Amy Klobuchar placed third with 14, followed by Joe Biden with 11, and Elizabeth Warren with 6. Like other county precinct officials, Page County Democratic Party Chair Chris Adcock tells KMA News her county experienced problems in reporting the final results.
"Some of our locations had slow internet connections," said Adcock. "So, it wasn't really feasible to use the app. When we started calling in, it just got bottlenecked with everybody else. Those that were able to use it got in and out really quickly. If I hadn't stopped to each my lunch, or my dinner, we would have had all reporting done by 10 o'clock."
Adcock, however, says she was pleased with the new caucus format, with delegates to the county convention determined through two alignment rounds.
"Finally, we didn't have people complaining about how long the event goes," she said. "People got to decide more quickly, and people were able to leave earlier, so it was less than a time burden for parents, or people who had to get back to work, or go to work in the morning. So, in that regard, it was a really good positive."
Adcock also commends volunteers for their efforts in keeping the caucuses running smoothly Monday night.
"I'm very proud of the volunteers, the leadership, the folks that came out for training," said Adcock, "the campaign staffers that trained our county Democrats, and knocked on doors, and made phone calls, and just got more people engaged in the conversation.
"The event went very smoothly. I seriously have yet to hear of any major, or even moderately substantial complaints," she added.
She adds establishing three additional precincts with this year's caucus helped the other sites.
"We only had two or three people that ended up in the wrong location," said Adcock, "but they got there early enough, and were able to get to the proper location on time. So, we were able to ease the parking at the Shenandoah Middle School, and the Clarinda Middle School."
Despite glitches preventing the reporting of Monday night's results, Adcock believes Iowa should retain its status of holding the nation's first presidential caucuses. In terms of attendance, Adcock says it was comparable to the 2016 caucuses. She also noted the new Democrats registered and participating in the 2020 caucuses.