(Nebraska City) -- It's AppleJack week in KMAland.
Tammy Partsch with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce tells KMA News that Nebraska City's historic AppleJack Festival annually draws between 60,000 and 80,000 people to the community to celebrate the kickoff of the apple harvest.
"This is the 51st annual AppleJack," Partsch said. "Last year was a huge thing with it being the 50th annual and we kind of killed it. It was a fantastic event and we are going to keep it rolling."
Partsch says the AppleJack Festival has been named one of the Top 10 Fall Harvest Festivals in America by USA Today.
"Nebraska City has had a huge history of orchards," Partsch said. "As far back as the 1920s we've had commercial orchards in the area. We have excellent soil in this area in the Midwest for orchards. So, people would come from the region and pick apples and get cider. There was a time back in the late 60s that people said, 'let's make a festival out of this.'"
Among the many scheduled activities and events, Partsch says a variety of craft fairs will be ongoing Friday through Sunday.
"There is an antique flea market with some repurposed items and antiques downtown at 5th Street and Central," Partsch said. "You will not miss it if you go downtown. There will be so many booths set up. That runs Friday through Sunday."
The AppleJack Parade takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. and runs along Central Avenue from 16th to 6th Streets. Partsch says the annual car show will be the main highlight on Sunday.
"This is the River City Classics Car Club Car Show," Partsch said. "Registration starts at 8 a.m. and it goes all day all along Central Avenue from 6th Street to 11th Street. It's a huge classic car show with cars as far as you can see."
A full schedule for this year's AppleJack Festival can be found online at gonebraskacity.com. Partsch was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.