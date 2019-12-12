(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are seeking residents interested in serving on the county's public health board.
Applications are being accepted through December 31st for two openings on the board. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News the terms of Chris Adcock and Holly Martin expire at the end of this month.
"Our board members serve three-year terms," said Erdman. "So, at the end of whoever's term it is--at the end of the three years--we have to advertise that they are available."
Erdman says it's easy for residents to apply for the board spots.
"Anybody can go to our website," she said. "Under job openings, they can find the Page County board vacancy form. They fill that out, they can submit it to the auditor's office or to me, then I can get it to down to the auditor's office. The board of supervisors appoint whoever they decide into the position."
Erdman says the board's main role is to support the public health department's mission and vision.
"They oversee our financials," said Erdman. "They oversee our budget. They also help with communicating in our community. They develop all the policies, based on community input. They oversee our CHNA process--our Community Health Needs Assessment."
Erdman says the county's board of supervisors will select new board members in January, with the goal of having them in place for the public health board's next meeting January 27th.