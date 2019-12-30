(KMAland) -- To strengthen the future of agriculture, America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, works with farmers to award scholarships to students pursuing careers in an agriculture-related field of study.
Jessica Rommel, Grow Ag Leaders Program Manager, says the program was developed in 2015 to help encourage rural students to pursue careers in agriculture.
“Agriculture is growing, and the industry needs skilled workers for the future. And, through the Bayer Fund, we’ve awarded over $53 million to rural communities since 2010, and Grow Ag Leaders has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students across the U.S.”
Rommel encourages students enrolled or planning to enroll in trade schools, community colleges, and four-year universities to apply for the $1500 scholarships.
“This year we will be giving away more than 350 scholarships totaling more than $500,000. The program opened November 1 and runs until January 15, 2020. It’s available to students pursuing degrees in ag related fields, they just have to have a GPA higher than 2.5. Each applicant also has to receive an endorsement from at least two local farmers. It’s open to both FFA members, and non-FFA members are also eligible to apply.”
To apply, Rommel says students should head online to Americasfarmers.com.
“Students can learn more by going to our website, Americasfarmers.com. They will find the complete rules as well as a link to the FFA website in order to apply. Deadline is January 15, and farmer endorsements have to be submitted by January 22.”