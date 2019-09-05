(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl and taking nude photos of her on a cell phone.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were sent to 1100 Marshall Avenue in reference to a missing 4-year-old child at 8:36 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, the child was located when 28-year-old Michael Brandstrom brought her out of his apartment and turned her over to authorities. Brandstrom stated he found the girl outside and brought her to his apartment to keep her safe.
As the investigation continued, authorities determined Brandstrom had kept the girl in his apartment for over an hour without calling police. Detectives at the scene interviewed Brandstrom and found many concerning issues with his story.
Brandstrom's apartment was searched and a cell phone was examined. Detectives found several nude photos of the 4-year-old on the phone. At this time, Brandstrom was placed under arrest for third degree kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child. He was transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail.
The investigation is still open and additional charges may be pending.