(Essex) -- One person was arrested following an assault investigation at Jaime's Tavern in Essex Saturday night.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the business around 10:30 p.m. in reference to an assault that had allegedly taken place. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Janie Long was taken into custody in the 100 block of Alice Street for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Long was booked into the Page County Jail after she was unable to post $1,000 bond.