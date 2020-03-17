(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following a drug investigation in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Victor Audie Stephens was arrested early Tuesday morning on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver--both class C felonies. Stephens was arrested after a search warrant was executed at Stephens' residence at 104 East Walnut Street shortly after 7:15 a.m.
Stephens is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $30,000 cash bond. Red Oak Police assisted the sheriff's office in the search warrant's execution.