(Riverton) -- Fremont County authorities have made an arrest in connection to a burglary investigation in Riverton.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report Thursday that a burglary had occurred at the Riverside Inn. Upon arrival, structural damage to the building and objects inside was observed by investigators.
Authorities obtained a surveillance video, which showed 42-year-old Christopher Dos Santos of Riverton inside the bar during the early morning hours stealing items. While on scene, authorities observed Dos Santos walking past the bar and placed him under arrest. Dos Santos admitted to the burglary, and stolen items from the bar were later located inside his residence.
Dos Santos has been charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief -- both Class D Felonies -- and two counts of fifth degree theft. He was transported to the Fremont County Jail. More charges are pending.