(Farragut) -- Two people are in custody following a brief standoff in Farragut.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified Thursday evening that a man wanted out of Marshalltown was hiding inside a residence in Farragut. Deputies attempted to make contact with the residents in the 800 block of Essex Street. While on scene, law enforcement received a fraudulent call stating that two men were attempting to rob the closed Riverton bank.
Deputies observed a male attempt to exit the home and reenter upon seeing law enforcement. Deputies and K9 Roby forced entry into the home, causing both suspects to surrender. Authorities arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Lee Million of Marshalltown -- formerly of Shenandoah -- on an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with interference with official acts, fourth-degree theft and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Another person in the house -- 43-year-old Lisa Ann Costello of Farragut -- was arrested on charges of accessory of a felony after the fact, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies say they located several stolen items in the house, plus a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen.
More charges are pending in the case. The Tabor Police Department and Shenandoah Police Department assisted in the investigation.