(Corning) -- Two people are in custody on child endangerment charges in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 900 block of Adams Street around 7 a.m. Friday after a caller stated they saw a child sitting in a storage tote outside of the house. The child was taken into protective custody by authorities and was turned over to a designated family member through a safety plan.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested 32-year-old James Christian Coleman and 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ruth DeYoung on a charge of child endangerment. Both are being held in the Adams County Jail. The incident remains under investigation through the Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services.