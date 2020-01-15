(Red Oak) -- Two Omaha residents are in custody for allegedly using counterfeit money in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says officers were called to Cubby's Convenience Store on the north side of town around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday after a clerk received counterfeit $20 bills from two customers. The two suspects had left the store, but the clerk gave law enforcement a vehicle description and license plate number.
A short time later, officers located the vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Prospect Street with two individuals outside of it. Following an investigation, the vehicle was found to be reported stolen out of Council Bluffs. The two individuals -- 37-year-old Sondra Mae Cobb and 19-year-old Dyllan Cole Cattano -- were arrested after authorities say they found methamphetamine and marijuana.
Cobb is charged with forgery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cattano is charged with second-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond each. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.