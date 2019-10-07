(Corning) -- Two people are in custody following a traffic stop in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the county's K9 unit conducted a traffic stop just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the driver -- 34-year-old Jackie Lee Marler -- failed to yield for a short time. Once the vehicle stopped, K9 Baxo was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Authorities recovered approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle.
Marler and a passenger -- 37-year-old Alisha Marie Millsagle -- were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance -- third or subsequent offense -- and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Marler was additionally charged with driving under suspension.
Both suspects were taken to the Adams County Jail.