(Clarinda) -- Two men are in custody for failing to register as sex offenders in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies arrested 56-year-old Jerry Paul Crump, Jr. at his residence last week in Shenandoah after receiving a complaint that he was failing to register for the sex offender registry. Crump was taken to the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.
On Friday, deputies arrested 25-year-old Justin Lynn Turner Peery of Westboro at the county sheriff's office on a warrant for sex offender registry violation -- first offense. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.