(Council Bluffs) — Two men are in custody for an alleged burglary in Council Bluffs Friday.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of 6th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. An investigation found that a man had located two subjects in his garage. The man confronted the suspects, who pulled out a revolver and fired a single shot before fleeing the area.
A short time later, officers located the two men — 30-year-old Christopher Brammer and 21-year-old Trevor Myers both of Council Bluffs. Both men were taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail on a charge of first-degree burglary. The case remains under investigation.