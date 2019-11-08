(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody following a stabbing incident Friday morning in Council Bluffs.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of 2nd Avenue just after 5 a.m. Authorities say 47-year-old Glenna Hankins of Council Bluffs was stabbed once in the abdomen. Police then located two suspects -- 29-year-old Billie Jean Fitzgerald and 28-year-old Frank T. Stewart -- a short time later.
Authorities say Fitzgerald and Stewart arrived at Hankins' apartment and an argument ensued. Police say Fitzgerald then stabbed Hankins with a knife hidden in her clothing. Both individuals are charged with attempted murder. Fitzgerald faces an additional charge of going armed with intent. Both are being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.