(Corning) — Three people face burglary charges following an incident in Corning Thursday.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 5:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Quincy Street in Corning. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 48-year-old Fred William Ehrman of Des Moines, 64-year-old Stanley Wayne Roberts of Corning and 47-year-old Michelle Lyn Paradise of Des Moines on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Paradise was additionally held on a warrant for parole violation. While in custody, authorities say they found a loaded hypodermic needle with methamphetamine in Paradise’s possession. She was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three suspects are being held in the Adams County Jail.