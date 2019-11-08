(Corning) -- Two people are in custody on domestic assault charges in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 700 block of 5th Street in Corning around 8 p.m. Friday. Authorities say they found 34-year-old Michael John Wray and 32-year-old Nicole Jean Dorman intoxicated and with minor injuries from a fight.
Both individual were arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault. They are both being held in the Adams County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.