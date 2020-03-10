(Corning) -- Two people are in custody for allegedly violating no contact orders in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Nodaway in Corning around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities found that both occupants of the vehicle had temporary protective orders against each other. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Brandon Clayton and 36-year-old Leana Smith -- both of Corning -- on a charge of violation of a no contact order.
Both individuals were taken to the Adams County Jail.