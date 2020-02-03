(Creston) -- Four people are in custody after authorities served a search warrant in Creston.
The Creston Police Department says officers -- along with deputies and agents from the Afton Police Department, Department of Narcotics Enforcement and sheriff's offices in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair and Taylor counties -- served a warrant at 612 West Mills Friday. The warrant was for stolen property taken in recent thefts in the Creston area.
During the search, authorities recovered five guns, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle and a large amount of stolen property. Authorities arrested 30-year-old Adam John Cross, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Beard, 20-year-old Patrick Nychylas Leigh Farlow and 21-year-old Natalie Denee Eslinger. The suspects were charged with various drug and theft-related charges, as well as various warrants.
All four were taken to various county jails pending further court proceedings. Creston Police say additional charges are pending.