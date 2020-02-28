(Thurman) -- Two Missouri residents are in custody on drug charges in Fremont County.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies with county K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. Friday on Interstate 29 near Thurman. During the stop, K9 Roby indicated to the presence of narcotics.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed over five grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging equipment, as well as over $5,000 in cash.
Authorities arrested the driver -- 33-year-old Michael Arthur Tyson of Albany -- and a passenger -- 23-year-old Laura Jean King of Grant City. Both are charged with conspiracy to distribute over five grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tyson was additionally cited for speeding in a construction zone and failure to provide financial liability.
Both suspects were taken to the Fremont County Jail pending an appearance before a magistrate. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.