(Sidney) -- A Lincoln, Nebraska man was arrested on multiple charges in Fremont County early Sunday morning.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highways 2 and 275 near Sidney around 3:45 a.m. Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle -- 25-year-old Taylor Allan Rice -- was arrested for operating while intoxicated (first offense).
During the arrest, Rice was found to be in possession of a handgun within his immediate control. He was additionally charged with carrying weapons while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Rice was booked into the Fremont County Jail on $3,000 bond.