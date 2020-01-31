(Lenox) -- Six people were arrested following a search warrant in Lenox.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies coordinated with law enforcement from Adams and Ringgold counties Thursday to execute a warrant in the 200 block of West Grove Street in Lenox in connection with an ongoing theft investigation in Adams County.
Arrested were: 38-year-old Abraham Schweers of Lenox, 46-year-old Lynette Huber of Lenox, 24-year-old River Pecha-Nichols of Lenox, 31-year-old Melissa Christie of Lenox, 31-year-old Zackary Haley of Villisca and 38-year-old Michael Hughes of Lenox. All six are charged with various drug-related offenses, while Pecha-Nichols faces additional charges related to firearms and counterfeit money possession.
All six suspects are being held in various county jails. Authorities say additional charges are pending in the case.