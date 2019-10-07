(Clarinda) -- Two people were arrested Friday following a pursuit that started in Clarinda and ended in Villisca.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 40-year-old Justin Williams of Clarinda and 38-year-old Elisha Mischke of Jefferson, Iowa were apprehended once the chase came to an end at the Casey's parking lot in Villisca. The pair originally fled from Clarinda police after officers tried to pull them over for a traffic infraction.
From Clarinda, Williams and Mischke went north on Redwood Avenue through Hepburn and proceeded onto northbound Highway 71. Their vehicle came to a stop in the Villisca Casey's parking lot and they were taken into custody.
Williams and Mischke were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was also charged with eluding law enforcement and driving while barred. He's being held on $8,000 bond while Mischke's bond is $2,000. She also has active warrants out of Polk and Guthrie Counties.
Both suspects were booked into the Page County Jail.