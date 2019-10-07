(Red Oak) -- Two people are in custody following a traffic stop in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say officers conducted a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Broadway. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 49-year-old Richard David Poast of Council Bluffs -- on a charge of driving while suspended with 36 withdrawals in effect.
A passenger in the vehicle -- 45-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands of Council Bluffs -- was arrested on three Pottawattamie County warrants for violation of a protection order.
Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Poast is being held on $566.25 bond, while Sands is being held on no bond.